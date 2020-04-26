Eva Ingle of Lawton passed away at her home on 21 April 2020. Eva was born in Dilbrecht, Germany, on 16 August 1947 and married Carl Ingle in Giessen, Germany on 2 May 1968. They spent the next thirty years traveling as part of the Army family. Eva is survived by her husband, Carl, daughter Michelle of Lawton, and grandchildren Vanessa, of Lawton; Dante, of San Francisco, CA; and Dominic of Tacoma, WA.
Due to the ongoing situation, there will be no public service to honor Eva’s many contributions and the love she shared with her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, it is asked that anyone so desiring make a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society.