Funeral service for Eunice Rose Porter will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Eunice Rose Porter, age 98, Lawton, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Lawton. She was born Dec. 9, 1921 in Garber to August and Elsie (Horcheimer) Simmering. She married Maj. (Retired) James W. Porter on April 12, 1943 in San Luis Obispo, California. He preceded her in death on March 25, 1995.
Mrs. Porter was a graduate of the Oklahoma Nursing School and worked as a registered nurse in Enid. She later worked for Dr’s James Bushart and Royce Means in Lawton.
Eunice was baptized at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Garber in December of 1921. She was a charter member and the first secretary of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and at the time of her death was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. She sang in the choir at both churches and was active in the church choir at St. John’s until she was 90. She was past president of the Lutheran Women Missionary League, held various offices in the altar guild, taught Sunday school and helped with Vacation Bible School.
She was a member of Entre Nous, the Bridge Club and Chapter Six of the Society of Military Widows as well as the Quester Antique Club and the Dipsy Dozen Sunday night dinner club. In her younger years she had served as a scout den mother and enjoyed the stables at Fort Sill and the golf course.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steven D. and Sherry Porter, Frisco, Texas; grandchildren and spouses: James Hayden Porter, William and Shena Navarrett, Chase and Misty Navarrett and Adam Navarrett; and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Simmering, Heston, Kansas.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Ira and Norma Jean Simmering and Dr. J. Virgil Simmering.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 102 SW 7th Street, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
