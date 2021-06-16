Funeral service for Eugenia “Jean” Marie (Wright) Cater, 82 of Lawton will be held along side of her husband, Alvie, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Bethel Assembly of God with Rev. Randy Shorter officiating.
Mrs. Cater passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m at the funeral home.
Jean was born on Sept. 2, 1938 in Houston, Texas to Charles Erby Wright, Sr. and Elizabeth (Redman) Wright. The family lived for a while in Washington D.C. before returning to Houston where she grew up, graduating from Smiley High School in 1958. She married Alvie L. Cater on Sept. 7, 1963 in Houston and they moved to San Antonio, Texas before coming to Lawton, in 1979. Jean was devoted to raising her family and supporting her church, Bethel Assembly of God. She was a faithful “Prayer Warrior” and loved taking care of others and her church family.
She was survived by her husband, Alvie L. Cater Sr., who passed away 14 hours later; her son and daughter-in-law: Alvie L. Cater II and Lori A. Cater, of Shawnee, Kansas; her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Rocky Moore, of Lawton; her brother, Charles Erby Wright, of Houston, TX; her grandchildren: Kelcie Elyzabeth Underwood and husband, Jake; Madison Mary Cater; Abigail Anne Cater; and Rocky Moore and wife, Stephenie; her great-grandchildren: Elise Ryan Underwood; Mason Veach; Emily Veach; and Jordana Moore; her nieces and their husbands: Michelle and Clyde Steward; Kathaleen and Travis Eppler, and Joy and Morton West, and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister-in-law, Catherine Wright.
