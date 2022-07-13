Eugenia “Gina” Gibson passed away on Tuesday June 21, 2022 in Lawton, Oklahoma surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 29, 1949, to Earnest and Cuba Williams in Bowie, Texas.
Gina married Lee Gibson on May 25, 1974, at Lawton Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Cache High School in 1967 and also attended Cameron University. She was the city clerk/treasurer of Cache for 13 years, she retired for health reasons. She had a natural talent for playing the piano, accordion and other instruments. She loved the outdoors, spending weekends and as much time as would allow, hiking, bike riding up many of the mountains at Wichita Wildlife Refuge she loved swimming, camping, fishing and metal detecting. She loved to sew; she sewed her own wedding dress. She loved to cook, she went all out for holiday meals for her family, loved collecting old family recipes, antiquing with her sister and traveling with Lee. She also loved ancestry, traveling to old cemeteries looking for relatives. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy, she attended every one of their basketball games, at times traveling to different cities in one day as not to miss a game. She loved all animals especially dogs. She would do as much as possible to give any animal a better life and loving home.
Gina is survived by her husband Lee, Cache, Oklahoma, her daughter Kristi Hearne and husband Scott of Paris, Texas, her son Alan Gibson and wife Kim of Seal Beach, California; grandchildren Jordan Helms (Josh), Keith Rhoads, Amelia Gibson, David Gibson, Scott Hearne Jr (Alyson) Amanda Campbell (Scott); great grandchildren Myka Holllenshead and Patton Helms. Sister Rosemary Cook of Cache, Oklahoma and her brother Randy Williams and wife Donna of Claremore, Oklahoma.
Preceded in death by mother Cuba Williams, father Earnest Williams and sister Modena Williams.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lawton Humane Society.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Cache.