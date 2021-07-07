Eugenia Ann (Young) Tahah, 65, died peacefully surrounded by her family at Monte Vista Rehabilitation Center, Lawton, after a short battle with cancer.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Cache High School Auditorium. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday at Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Ann was born on Dec. 15,1955 in Oklahoma City, to Denver Eugene and Ida Lee (Medlin) Young. Ann attended Cache Public Schools and graduated in 1974. She was named by her class as “Most Athletic Senior Girl and Basketball Homecoming Queen.
She married on Aug. 2, 1974 after only two weeks of courtship, to her soul mate Edward Tahah. This union began with her family and lasted 47 years.
Her work experiences begin at Gibson’s Discount Center in Lawton. Ann began her schooling for Nursing at Great Plains Vocational Technology Center where she achieved her Licensed Practical Nurse certification. She worked at Comanche Memorial Hospital for two years on 2 South floor, next, she worked for Wilson and Jack Orthopedic Surgeons for two years. She also worked for Comanche Memorial Hospital in the Surgery Department for two years. Ann then found her first love of surgery when she began working for Dr. Eric Frische, Orthopedic Surgeon as his surgical nurse and office nurse for over 15 years. After his retirement, Ann began working for Great Plains Vocational Technology Center as the Surgical Technology Program Director in 1997 and dedicated her life to teaching many of her students, who she loved and adored until her retirement in August 2020. Due to the COVID pandemic, she as a nurse still wanted to help. She began to work for the Frontier Public Schools in Red Rock as the school nurse.
She is survived by her husband: Edward Tahah of Lawton; sons: Robbie Tahah and wife Amanda; Scott Tahah and wife Brett all of Marlow; daughter; Donna Tahah Knowles and husband Terry of Cache; grandchildren: Jeremiah Tahah and wife Michelle; Jared Tahah; Mariah Broadhurst and husband Harrison; Nicholas Tahah; Carter Lee; Kaden Christopher Shawn; Beckett Dale; Zoey Grace and Maddox Scott Tahah; great-granddaughter, Kodie Kriss Broadhurst; sister, Linda Young Doran and husband Ronnie; brothers: Eugene Young and wife Rosemary; James Micheal Young and wife Beverly; sister-in-law, Imogene Moss and husband John; brother-in-law, John Charles Tahah and wife Linda; uncles: Danny Medlin and wife Judy; Eddie Medlin and wife Barbara; aunt: Janie Winter; nephews and nieces: Nora Rodriguez; Stephen Tahah; Christopher Tahah; Debra Carroll; Kathy Cardone; John Carroll; Joseph Carroll; Tina Stevens; Kim Ferguson; Anthony Denio; Lance Denio; Cindi Self; Sammy Mohler; Timmy Mohler; Angela Bates; Christina Denney; JJ Olsen; Brian Olsen; Mikey Young; Stephanie Durbin; Whitney Megan Young; Skyler Ingram, and Sarah Durbin.