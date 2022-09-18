Graveside service for Eugene Woodrow McClung will be 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at Paradise Valley Cemetery, north of Lawton with Rev. Donny Crittendon, pastor of First Baptist Church, Cyril, officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Friends may view at the funeral home on Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 9 a.m.
Eugene Woodrow McClung, age 76, a lifelong resident of Paradise Valley, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at his home. The family is deeply saddened by his sudden death. He was born on Nov. 20, 1945 in Paradise Valley, to the late Woodrow and Joyce McClung, also lifelong residents of Paradise Valley.
Eugene is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Penny Lou McClung, of Paradise Valley; two children: Jill (Bryan) Pearson of Piedmont, and Glenda (Linda) Sims of Waco, Texas and three amazing grandchildren: Chloe, Caden and Phoebe.
He was blessed with three siblings: Johnny (Lahoma), Danny, who preceded him in death (Janie), Barbara (Glenn) Sieger and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.
After Eugene graduated from Elgin High School, he went on to enlist in the Army Reserves. He excelled as a licensed electrician and just received his 50-year pin, but his passion was always being a rancher. He was happiest being outdoors and checking on his cattle, and most likely would be enjoying a beer and cigar.
He was a true cowboy, through and through. He had a deep passion for antique collecting, western movies and watching golf tournaments. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Eugene was a giving, caring and selfless soul. Everyone who knew him felt his big heart and giving nature. He was the most loving husband, father, sibling, uncle and friend you could ask for and he will be greatly missed.