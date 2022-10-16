Funeral services for Eugene Scott Jr., 70 of Cache, will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Church of the Nazarene, Walters, with Rev. Paul Metcalfe officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Eugene Herbert Scott Jr. was born to Eugene Herbert and Vaughn (Stayer) Scott on Aug. 5, 1952 in Akron, Ohio and departed this life in Lawton, on Oct. 12, 2022 at the age of 70 years, 2 months and 7 days.
Gene grew up in Green, Ohio. He worked for the General Tire Company in Ohio before moving to Cache, in 1981. He worked for the Lawton Cable Vision for 14 years in Lawton. Gene attended Cameron University, receiving his BA in Education in 1999. Since that time, he has taught at several different schools in Lawton. At the time of his death, he was retired.
Gene married Pam Messner on March 4, 1977 in Akron, Ohio and to this union, two children were born. He later married Georgann Otipoby on Nov. 23, 1993 in Las Vegas, NV and she preceded him in death in 2020.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Gene was initiated an Entered Apprentice on Feb. 17, 1975, passed to the degree of Fellow Craft on March 31, 1975 and raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason on April 22, 1975. He Affiliated at Mt. Scott #540 Dec. 5, 2012. Gene held many positions at Mt Scott Lodge #540, becoming the Worshipful Master of the lodge on Jan. 1, 2017. He was also a member of Cache Valley Lodge #530 and Lawton Lodge #183. Gene was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite, York Rite and Shriner member.
Survivors include a son, Sean and wife Tanya Scott of Walters; a daughter, Shannon and husband Steve Crisel of Lawton; his mother, Vaughn Scott of Doylestown, Ohio; two brothers: Gary and wife Toni Scott of Green, Ohio and Jeff and wife Chris Scott of Hartville, Ohio; a sister, Lori and husband Jeff Ramnytz of Barberton, Ohio; his mother-in-law, Mable Otipoby; eight grandchildren: Dylan and Kasie Youngstedt; Nicholas and Nicole Crisel; Gabrielle and Nate Hart; Jayden Mifflin; Samantha Scott; Zackery Mifflin; Preston Scott, and Raelynn Scott; one great-grandchild, Kelby Youngstedt; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.