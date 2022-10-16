Funeral services for Eugene Scott Jr., 70 of Cache, will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Church of the Nazarene, Walters, with Rev. Paul Metcalfe officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.

Eugene Herbert Scott Jr. was born to Eugene Herbert and Vaughn (Stayer) Scott on Aug. 5, 1952 in Akron, Ohio and departed this life in Lawton, on Oct. 12, 2022 at the age of 70 years, 2 months and 7 days.