Eugene Gehers was born on August 22, 1959 in Danville, Pennsylvania and died on June 30, 2020. Eugene graduated from Middleburg High School in 1978 and enlisted in the US Army on February 12, 1979. He was stationed at Fort Polk, LA; Germany; Fort Jackson, SC; Korea and Fort Sill, OK where he retired on October 1, 1999. After retiring Gene went on to own and operate his own business in Lawton until his death.
While stationed at Fort Sill, Gene met and married the love of his life Sharleen Mieko Snow and has three children. In his spare time, Gene enjoyed several hobbies that he loved to do with his good friends including hunting, golfing, and archery.
Gene is survived by his wife of 33 years Sharleen and his children and their spouses Charles and Ebony Lanier, Brian and Lindsey Kirk, and Angela Gehers. Four grandchildren Alissa Grayson, Jackson Kirk, LeAhna and Mekhi Lanier. Gene was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father Eugene W. Gehers Sr.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services or memorial will be held at this time.