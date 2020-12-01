Eugene Franklin Persinger, age 79, of Lawton passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence.
First Sgt. Persinger was born September 13, 1941 in Covington, Virginia, to the late Gennie and Bertha Persinger. His mother died at an early age and his father remarried Ms. Isabelle Wooding, who raised him and his sisters as her own. Mr. Persinger graduated from Watson High School at the age of 17 on a Thursday and joined the United States Army the next Thursday. He married his high school sweetheart, the former Dorothy Ruth Ann Murphy, on June 21, 1964, in Covington, Virginia and three children born to this union.
First Sgt. Persinger served in the Army for 25 years, with tours in Germany, Korea, Alaska and a total of twelve years at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He attended numerous military schools, most notably 7th Army NCO Academy, where he won the Leadership Award, and the first Drill Sergeants Class at Fort Sill. Mr. Persinger was well known for his sharp appearance, which led to his being attached to the Fort Sill institute as NCOIC of the Basic Leadership School, Drill Sergeants TAC NCO, TAC NCO of B Company NCO Academy and Team Leader of the first PNOC Course. He served as a Drill Sergeant at Fort Sill, Fort Bliss, Texas and Fort Dix, New Jersey. While at Fort Sill, Mr. Persinger also served as Assistance NCO and NCOIC of the Fort Sill IG inspection team. He was also a Sergeant Missile Instructor. His awards and decorations include The Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal, both with three Oak Leaf Clusters.
After retirement, Mr. Persinger worked at the Lawton Post Office for almost 19 years. He was also a volunteer for the American Cancer Society and the SW Oklahoma Cancer Center. He and his wife delivered mobile meals and he served as President of the Lawton Mobile Meals Executive Board twice. He and three other Prostrate Cancer Survivors started the Lawton-Fort Sill Prostrate Support Group. During this time, Mr. Persinger attended St John’s Missionary Baptist Church where he cooked in the feeding ministry, served as a trustee, an usher and taught the adult Bible Sunday School Class.
Preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Louise and Ernestine, and a son, John, Mr. Persinger is survived by the wife of the home, a son Eugene Jr. and wife Sheron, a daughter Katina, and two grandsons, Bryson and Zavier, and numerous other family members.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Persinger request donations be made to the Feeding Ministry at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church.
The family will be having private services.
