Memorial service for Eugene Edwin Mindemann will be 10:30 AM Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, pastor officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow at 1:15 PM at Fairview Cemetery, Apache, Oklahoma.
Eugene Edwin Mindemann age 85, of Apache, was born June 2, 1935 on the family farm to Martha Nehring and Arnold Mindemann. He departed this life on October 5, 2020 in Chickasha. Gene was preceded in death by 3 older brothers: Virgil, Roland and Leroy as well as his parents.
Gene was baptized into the Christian faith at St. Peter Lutheran Church on June 23, 1935; and confirmed into the Lutheran faith on October 5, 1952. He spent his early years on the farm north of Apache learning how to work hard beside his father and brothers. He attended Box Elder School in the early grades, then Apache High School, graduating in 1955. He played basketball and enjoyed playing and watching that sport his entire life.
In 1955, Gene purchased the farm on Mission Creek west of Apache. In 1959 Gene married Mary (Odie) McDaniel with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage in April. They had four children: their first child was a son who was stillborn; in 1960, Clinton was born followed by Beverly in 1962 and Eugena in 1965.
Faith and family came together at St. Peter Lutheran Church and was the center of much of Gene’s life both before and after marriage. He helped with the transition in 1952 when St. Peter moved from northeast of town into the town of Apache. Gene served in numerous and various positions at St. Peter as a layman. All three of his children were baptized, confirmed and married there as were he and all of his brothers.
Gene’s civic life was also active. He was a member of the Apache Jay Cees; served on the Board of Education at Boone School; served on the Caddo Conservation board; also, the ASCS board; and Apache Co-Op Board. Gene was asked to oversee the Housing Authority projects for Apache, Cyril, Cement and Sterling. He ran for County Commissioner and was appointed by the Governor to fulfill the term of his last opponent. He served as a councilman for the City of Apache after he and Odie moved from the farm to town and was then elected Mayor. He served on the Advisory board of Chickasha Bank & Trust and Liberty National Bank and later became a member of the Board of Directors.
Gene spent a lot of time after graduating high school back in the gym on the bleachers watching nieces, Pam and Jan play basketball for Apache High School. Then he would spend a few more years watching his daughters Bev and Gena play. He then enjoyed watching grandkids play and never tired of going to a game, especially basketball.
Two things were definitive of Gene in his life: “Tidiness is next to Godliness” and “Don’t put off tomorrow what you can do today”. He worked hard and understood sacrifice. His hard work put his kids through college and provided a retirement for himself and Odie but the center of all of what he had, he knew was given by the grace of God and he was faithful in returning thanks to God for it.
Eugene is survived by his wife Mary (Odie) Mindemann; son Clint and Gwen Mindemann of Apache; daughter Beverly and Russell Stevens of Overbrook, OK; daughter Eugena and Randall Montgomery of Apache. Grandchildren: Joshua (Tishina) Mindemann; Caleb (Stacy) Mindemann; Sarah (Rick) Dailey; Martha (Ben) Nunn; Hannah (Curtis) Blankenship; Rebecca Stevens and fiancé, James Houchin; Ivan Montgomery; Nova Montgomery; and Solomon Montgomery. Great-grandchildren: Jamison and Atticus Mindemann; Rilee Key; Koree, Erin and Hunter Mindemann; Mathias, Ruth, and Samuel Dailey; Cooper and Eliora Nunn; and Noah Blankenship.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.