Eugene “Chigger” Lorah, 86, Chattanooga, OK.
Lloyd Eugene Lorah was born to Waller Clayton and Eva (Coursey) Lorah on June 23, 1933 in a farmhouse in rural Chattanooga, OK. He peacefully departed this earthly life surrounded by his family on May 14, 2020.
He began school at the little country school of Ahpeatone and later graduated from Chattanooga High school in 1951.
Early in life he was a truck driver and farm hand for his father, later serving his country in the United States Navy. Upon leaving the Navy, he went to work for the Rural Electric Company, known today as the Cotton Electric Cooperative, retiring after thirty-one years in 1994.
Eugene, aka Chigger, was an avid horseman, trading a pair of red cowboy boots and twenty dollars for his first horse. He once played on a local polo team and rode broncos along the way. He loved buying and selling horses and going to rodeos with his kids and grandkids. He was a natural horticulturist, gardening for many years and transplanting pecan trees, often bringing them home in his lunch box in a wet paper towel.
For a number of years, he was an active member of the Cache Valley Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.C. and Eva Lorah, a brother, Cecil Lorah and two sisters, Geraldine Boulier and Evelyn Mize and a granddaughter, Samantha Lea Whitehead.
He is survived by his children, Loanna Whitehead and husband Jon of Walters, OK, Eugenia Anderson and husband John of Walters, and his son Bobby Lorah and wife Ashley of Chattanooga; grandchildren, Colby Hilbert and wife Sandra, Krystal Stores and husband Justin, Dalas Anderson and wife Cindy, Jared Whitehead and wife Amanda, Dakota Anderson, Shelby Lorah, Rylee Lorah and Jaxon Lorah; great grandchildren, Chloe Stores, Beckett Stores, Madalyn Whitehead, Braxton Foster, Bree Foster, Addison Anderson, Grey Jackson, Knox Anderson, and Mia Hilbert.
Graveside Services at the Chattanooga Cemetery on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Roger Noland officiating. Viewing at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters from 1:00-8:00 pm on Sunday and 9:00-8:00 pm on Monday.
He will forever be loved and cherished by his family and friends.