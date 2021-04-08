Funeral for Etta Davis Dallas, 87, Lawton, will be at 1 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021, Greater Galilee Baptist Church, Lawton. Burial is under the direction of Howard Harris Funeral Service.
Mrs. Dallas passed away March 25, 2021.
