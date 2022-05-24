Ethel Finley, 96, of Lawton, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Lawton. She was a longtime member of Western Hills Church of Christ.

A memorial service is pending and will be held at a later date.

Friends may pay their respects Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.