Funeral for Ethel (Breezy) Woodruff will be at noon Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at The Christian Center with Pastor Paul Craig officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Ethel (Breezy) Woodruff, age 75, of Lawton, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, in Lawton. She was born August 27, 1945, in Hampton, Virginia, to Augustus Rodgers DuBrey and Maurice Christine Chapman. She married Melvin Woodruff on August 22, 1981, in Junction City, Kansas. Mrs. Woodruff served in the U.S. Army from May 1979 until May 1982. She was a member of The Christian Center.
Survivors include her husband, of the home and many nieces, nephews and spiritual children.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Augustus DeBrey, Jr. and James F. DeBrey.
