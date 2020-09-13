Funeral service for Esther Vera Henry will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Monday, September 14, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Esther Vera Henry passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in Lawton. She was born October 9, 1928 in Dean, Texas to John and Katarina (Mitzel) Ridinger. Esther married 1SG (Retired) Bernard John Henry, Jr. on October 1, 1953 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She grew up in Petrolia, Texas and graduated from Petrolia High School. Esther worked at the newspaper in Wichita Falls and part time at the local race track. Bernard and Esther later moved to Lawton, Oklahoma where they raised their three children. She later worked at the Home Savings and Loan. Esther had many hobbies but she mainly enjoyed dancing, gardening, crafting, and spending time with family and loved ones. Esther and her twin sister enjoyed crafting together and always looked forward to the fall craft show.
Survivors include her two sons, Bernard John Henry, III of Lawton, Oklahoma and James Henry of Cache, Oklahoma, five grandchildren John Kitchens, III of Texas, Kimberly Russell of Collinsville, Oklahoma, Bryan Henry of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Tiffany Henry of Lawton, Oklahoma, Brianne Henry of Cache, Oklahoma and her eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Robin Kitchens and granddaughter, Julie Ann Henry, seven brothers, Oscar, Bill, Ferdinand, Victor, Ewald, Herbert, Albert, and six sisters, Emma, Ida, Gertrude, Claudia, Martha, and Ruth.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 6525 N Meridian Ave. STE 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 or by going to www.cancer.org.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.