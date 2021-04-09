Esther Riddles Parker Thompson, 99, of Tularosa, New Mexico passed away March 27, 2021.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Walters Cemetery Burial will follow the directions of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
