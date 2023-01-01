Esther Mae Holman, 80, died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 22, 2022 at her home in Elgin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, Feb. 2, 1942 at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Per Esther’s request there will not be a funeral or memorial. She believes donating food to the Lawton food bank will be enough of a memorial. She died of complications of Multiple Sclerosis which was diagnosed in 1996.
Esther was a most loving and generous woman who always thought of others before herself. She will be missed by her many friends and family. She was successful and accomplished. She was aggressive and professional about doing her job and certainly fit the saying, “Give it to Esther, she’ll do it.” Although she was a pilot she said her only regret in life was that she didn’t get to make a parachute jump before she was physically unable to do so.
From her marriages she had two children, Martin Austin Clawson, 59, Arkansas and Valerie Ann Smith, 53, Lawton.
Esther always sought to know more and be educated. She graduated from Edgewood High School, Edgewood, Maryland in 1960. She attended East Tennessee State College, Johnson City Tennessee 1960 and 1961. She attended San Antonio Community College 1978 to 1979. She attended Cameron University 1979 to 1981. She attended Oklahoma University (OU) that included attending Philosophical Doctor (Ph.D.) courses in Aerospace Engineering 1980 — 1981.
Her military education was extensive. She graduated from the Army Aviation Command and Staff Officers Course, Fort Rucker, Alabama. She attended the Instructional Systems Development Course at Fort Sill. She attended the Contracting Officer’s Representative Course at Fort Lee, Virginia and the Federal Aviation Administration Staff Course. And all of this is a sampling.
She traveled all over the world, to include living in Japan for three years. She lived in or visited every state in the union. Her adventures across the world were many. These adventures included hot air ballooning in Alaska and climbing the lengthy stairway at the Sacred-Heart Basilica in Paris, France.
Being a pilot helped with her work at Fort Sill that included the integration of aviation and communication with field artillery. She also had the distinction of flying a Douglas A — 26 Invader aircraft.
She was a professional sponsor of Egyptian Officers attending military training at Fort Sill. She became so respected by the Egyptian military that when she notified them she was coming to Egypt to shop in the city of Cairo: The Egyptian military provided her with a car and driver for her entire visit. They also provided an armed guard to accompany her on her shopping trips.
Esther worked for the Department of Defense as a GS employee for 22 years. She started at Edgewood Arsenal, Maryland working intelligence and Security. She moved to San Antonio, Texas and worked at HUD (Housing and Urban Development). From there she moved to Lawton and worked in several positions at Fort Sill. After her outstanding performance working as the Commanding General’s Project Officer she was offered any job she wanted at Fort Sill. She chose to be a counselor for soldiers departing service to civilian life. Esther was also the President of the Communications and Electronics Association at Lawton/Fort Sill. She retired at Fort Sill in January 1997.
Esther’s awards and decorations are too numerous to list. She was a proud recipient of the Field Artillery Honorable Order of Saint Barbara and the Communications and Electronics Bronze Order of Mercury recognitions. She received the Army and Air Force National Guard Bureau Meritorious Service Award and the Department of the Army Achievement Medal for Civilian Service. And these are just a few of her many recognitions.
She is survived by her husband of the home, Donald Black; her son, Martin Clawson; her daughter, Valerie Smith and her twin brother, Johnnie Denton in Montana.