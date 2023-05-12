Funeral service for Esther Lataine Sutterfield will be 10 a.m., Monday, May 15, 2023 at First Baptist West with Rev. Harold Gaches, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Esther Lataine Sutterfield, age 82, of Lawton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at her home in Lawton. She was born June 19, 1940, in Garber, to the late Lloyd V. and Olive A. (Harman) Moore. Esther’s journey began in Ponca City where she grew up and received her education.
At the age of 16, Esther married her first husband, who served in the US Military. Their travels took them back and forth to Germany. They also resided in Missouri for a period. Her experiences as a young woman shaped her character, instilling in her a spirit of resilience and adaptability.
In 1973, Esther arrived in Lawton, and it was here that she found her forever love. On Oct. 16, 1987, she married 1SG (Retired) Charles M. Sutterfield, with whom she shared a deep and enduring bond. Their marriage was a source of strength and companionship until Charles’ passing on June 22, 2021.
Esther will be remembered as a kind and loving individual, always ready to lend a helping hand. She possessed a mischievous side and delighted in bringing joy and laughter to those around her. Esther cherished the moments spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and their presence brought immeasurable happiness to her life.
Beyond her family, Esther had a few cherished hobbies. She had a green thumb and found solace and joy in gardening. Her skillful hands were also adept at crocheting. Esther and Charles shared a love for travel, embarking on adventures in their RV to visit loved ones and explore new destinations.
Esther Lataine Sutterfield leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and a zest for life. Her memory will forever be cherished by her family, friends, and all those fortunate enough to have known her. May she rest in eternal peace, knowing that she made a profound impact on the lives of those she touched.
Esther is survived by her seven children including three sons: Richard Hudson and wife Terri Lynch of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Robert Hudson and Sherri Stover of Cache, and Charles K. Sutterfield and wife Kristina of Palmetto, Florida; four daughters: Roselynn Macias and husband Manuel of Lawton, Raylene Richardson and husband William of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Stella Hinkson and Julio of Killeen, Texas, and Jacqulynn Idzior and husband Bob of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters: Nedra Sue Stiner and husband Truman of Cushing, and Elvesta Ann Wicks and husband Frank of Chesterfield, Missouri and other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one great-granddaughter, Mila Lane Macias.
