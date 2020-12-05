Esthela Benitez Manzanarez was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Esthela passed away on November 30 at the age of 76, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living life to the fullest.
Esthela was born to Francisco and Victoria Saenz on January 7, 1944, in Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She attended primary and secondary school. Esthela married Teodoro on April 30, 1961. Together, they had five children: San Juanita, Jesus Marcos, Maria Victoria, Alma Leticia, and Miguel Angel. Esthela was a caring, bold, fearless, and hardworking woman. She loved working with her hands. She sewed purses out of old jeans, tended her garden and plants, created beautiful floral arrangements, custom beadwork, intricate dream catchers, candies, and baked loaves of bread of all kinds. In Lawton, she was known as the tamale lady. Everyone knew where to go to find the best tamales in town.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Israel Benitez and Jesus Saenz, her beloved husband Teodoro, and sons Miguel Angel and Jesus Manzanarez. Survivors include her brother Lucio Benitez of Edinburgh, TX, Daughters, Sanjuanita Garcia of Palmdale, California, Maria Victoria Pena of Midland, Texas, Alma Leticia Molina of Duncan, OK. She is survived by 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
On Saturday December 5th, 2020 at 11:00 AM a celebration of life will be held at the family home.
