Ernestine May Baggett was born on May 28, 1922 in Bluff City, Kansas. Her proud parents were Guy and Viola Robinson.
She had just celebrated her 98th birthday with her children and a few family members. On May 31, 2020 she passed from this physical life to be in the presence of her Savior. She had reached the age of 98 years and 3 days.
Ernestine grew up in northwestern Oklahoma in the small town of Carmen. She was the oldest of eight children and that carried with it a great weight of responsibility as their family lived through the Great Depression. Many life lessons were learned by her during this time.
She graduated from Carmen High School in 1941. She was also a graduate of the Wichita Business College in Wichita, Kansas. After her schooling in Wichita, she worked for nine years as a bank teller at the local bank there in Carmen.
She came to faith in the Lord Jesus on November 22, 1936 along with her sister, Verda. Close to sixteen years later, at the age of 30, she was joined in marriage to Charles Baggett, who was the pastor of the Baptist church in Carmen. They were married on July 20, 1952 and the Lord blessed them with over 54 years of marriage. To their union five children were born. Charles preceded her in death on May 31, 2007.
No greater compliment can be given a lady than that her husband and her children all “Rise up and call her blessed” according to Proverbs chapter 31. This is what her husband felt about her and her children echo that sentiment.
Ernestine was an example of what a Christian wife and mother ought to be. She gave sacrificially of herself in every way as her children were growing up and going to school. Her family counted on her and took for granted that she would always be there no matter what the situation. They were never disappointed and knew that her love could be counted on to carry them through any storm in life. She was a true beacon of faith, hope, and love.
Her life was given to the support of her husband in his work as a pastor. Charles knew he had a wonderful wife who was at his side at all times. His heart safely trusted in her. It seems fitting that she passed on the same calendar day as he did, May 31st.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the wonderful team of servants at The Brentwood Senior Living (formerly The Village on Lee) for their loving and constant care for their mother. She lived there for over 12 years and she definitely considered The Brentwood her “home”. The family made many wonderful memories there.
Ernestine was preceded in death by both of her parents, by her husband, Rev. Charles Baggett, by 3 brothers, Lloyd, C.J., and Forrest Robinson and 2 sisters, Edna McCray, and Verda Young.
She is survived today by her 5 children: Mike Baggett and his wife, Kathy of Rowlett, TX, Tana Baggett of Faxon, OK, Monty Baggett and his wife, Sheila, of Broken Arrow, OK, Mitchell Baggett and his wife, Jeannie, of Lawton, OK, and Kara Ross and her husband, Mark, of Bowling Green, KY, two sisters: Dovie Farmer of Buffalo, OK and Gladys Stanton of Dodge City, KS,17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, many nieces and nephews and certainly many wonderful friends.
The family will remember and celebrate her life with a private family gathering.
The family is requesting that any memorial gifts be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 715 “H” Ave., Lawton, OK 73501 where Ernestine and Charles served the Lord together for many years.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.