Memorial services for Ernestine LeBarre Nelms, will be at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, on Tuesday, Aug. 31,2021 at 2 p.m.
Ernestine Ann (LeBarre) Nelms was born to Elmer Ernest and Ethel Anna (Parks) LeBarre on Oct. 4, 1945 in Watsonville, CA and departed this life in Temple on Aug. 27, 2021 at the age of 75 years, 10 months and 23 days.
Ernestine’s family returned to Oklahoma around 1947, making their home southwest of Walters for a time before settling west of Temple and back south. She married Olin C. Nelms on July 26, 1968 in Wichita Falls and made their home in Temple.
Ernestine was very artistic and loved crafting, painting, sewing, quilting and wood-working. She enjoyed going to the casino, thrift stores, yard sales and antiquing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sister: Peggy, Linda and Judy; two brothers: Bobby and Norman; her granddaughter, Madison “Maddi” (Nelms) Richmond; and her great-granddaughter, Keanna Jo “KeKe” Welch.
Survivors include her husband, Olin, of the home; her son, Stephen Nelms of Temple; her daughter, Leanne Garrett of St Albans, VT; a brother, Don LeBarre and Pat of Walters; a sister, Ginger Boon and Andy of Temple; six grandchildren: Michael; Christina; Brandi; Stephen; Scott and Hayden; and nine great-grandchildren.