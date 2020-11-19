Ernest R. Adams, of Sioux Falls, SD went home to be with his Savior on Nov. 17,2020, at the of age 90 years. (Psalm 103). While attendance is private, his memorial service will be live streamed at 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 from George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls.
Ernest was born on Feb. 18, 1930, to Ernest and Luella (Rowland) Adams in Bridgeport, CT. His parents moved from Bridgeport to Benicia, CA, during World War II. His father had transferred from Brooklyn Navy Yard to Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo.
Ernest served in the U.S. Navy as a yeoman from 1948 to 1952. He was stationed at Treasure Island and in Japan. After his naval service, Ernest also worked at Mare Island until his retirement in 1986.
Ernest married Nedra Moore on August 15, 1954. They had two daughters, Sally (David) Spoo and Susan Pelletier. They happily celebrated their silver and golden wedding anniversaries. Nedra was taken to Heaven in 2012.
Ernest was preceded in death by his beloved wife; his parents; his younger brother, Eugene; and his son-in-law, Chris Pelletier.
He is survived by Sally and David, Sioux Falls, SD; Susan, Bay City, MI; sister- and brother-in-law, Allison and George Hein and their two children: Ginger (Jim) Davison and Matthew Hein, South Haven, MI; his church families and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ernest’s name to either The Banquet or to the Union Gospel Mission.