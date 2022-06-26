Musician and lifetime ball player Ernest Brewer Sr.’s love of life didn’t come to an end with his death. Ernie passed away on June 21, 2022 at the age of 68 after a lifelong battle of diabetes and Alzheimer’s surrounded by his loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Ernie was a member of the Comanche Nation he was also proud to be Kiowa and Choctaw. Ernie was a member of Mt. Scott Kiowa and a lifetime member of The 1st Church of The Nazarene. He attended Cache Public schools where he received various awards for sports. In 1971 Ernie enlisted in the United States Navy and served until 1973. In the late 80’s the gospel group REEBORN was formed, he was lead singer. Singing was his passion. With his cousins and friends they traveled all over to spread the word and brought them to the altar. Ernest received his associates degree in Criminal Justice at Cameron University and made dean’s honor roll. Ernest never met a stranger and he would talk to everyone he came in contact with and I mean everyone!
He is survived by wife, Rita Brewer of Lawton; daughter Nicole and Ricardo Reyna of the home; daughter Jennifer Brewer and companion, Jeff of Norman; daughter, Lorna Cable of Lawton; daughter Selena and Daniel Ray; two sons: Ernest Brewer Jr. and Byron Brewer; brother, Byron Apauty; two sisters: Ernestine Kopaddy and Eva Antunez all of Cache; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren, family and friends.
He is preceded in death by parents: Eva Kopaddy and Ernest Brewer; sister Adaline Horn; sister-in-law, Patricia “Babydoll” Apauty; son Chris Pohawpatchoko; grandparents: Adaline Hahnee and Claude Vandal Apauty Sr.
Visitation will be Monday, June 27, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the funeral Home.
Prayer service will be Monday, June 27, 2022 at 7 p.m. at Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Post Oak Cemetery in Indiahoma under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.