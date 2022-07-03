Funeral service for Erna Soncksen, 89, of Lawton will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Roberts officiating.
Mrs. Soncksen passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at her home in Lawton.
Burial will be at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
Viewing will be on held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Erna was born on Aug. 12, 1932 in Czechoslovakia to Adolf and Adelheid Kristen. She grew up in Germany from the age of 12. She married Nick Soncksen on Nov. 11, 1954 in Bad Nauheim, Germany and through his military career, the family lived in many areas throughout the United States and also lived in Germany whenever Mr. Soncksen could get stationed there so Erna could be close to her family. Erna was a great cook and kept a spotless house. She enjoyed taking care of her husband and cared for her grandchildren as they were growing up. She enjoyed reading and always kept up with current events through the news and the paper. She enjoyed walking everyday for many years.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Jim Baker, of Lawton; her sons and daughters-in-law: Raymond and Monica Soncksen, of Mansfield, TX and Robert and Tracy Soncksen, of Lawton; her sister and brother-in-law, Traudel and Peter Janauschek, of Kronberg, Germany; her grandchildren and their spouses:Brian and Katy Baker; Mitchell Soncksen; Halee Soncksen; Melissa and David Tanner, and Christopher and Brenda Bobo; her great-grandchildren: Mae Baker; Maxine Baker, and Tinsley Tanner; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nick Soncksen who passed away on Nov. 19, 2003; her grandson, Chad Baker; her sister, Fran Hinton; and her brother, Leo Kristen.