Funeral service for Erma Pauline (Clift) Morris will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at the Fletcher Funeral Home Chapel with great-grandson, Jeffery Jackson officiating. Burial will be follow at the Cement Cemetery, Cement, under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Morris passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at a Lawton nursing facility.