Funeral service for Erma Pauline (Clift) Morris will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at the Fletcher Funeral Home Chapel with great-grandson, Jeffery Jackson officiating. Burial will be follow at the Cement Cemetery, Cement, under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Morris passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at a Lawton nursing facility.
Erma Pauline Morris was born Jan. 17, 1933 near Cement, to William Clarence and Alpha Myrtle (Karnes) Clift. She was one of 12 children. Most of her younger years were spent in the Cement area where she attended school. In 1950 she met Chester Curtis Morris and they were married On Jan. 20, 1951. They lived in Lawton, for awhile before moving to west Texas and Kansas where Curtis worked in the oilfield alongside her brother. After leaving the oilfield they came back to Oklahoma where they lived in the Lawton and Fletcher area before making their home permanent on the farm north of Elgin. Pauline was a hard worker. She worked for Southwestern Bell telephone office, Haggar Slack Factory, Moore Hat Company and Warehouse Foods all the while being a devoted mom, grandmother, homemaker and a very dedicated farm wife. When she was younger Pauline and her sister would sing specials at the First Assembly of Cement where they attended church. After going to the nursing home she was known for entertaining the staff and residents singing gospel songs especially “I Saw the Light” and “Old Time Religion.”
Survivors include one daughter, Diane Bass and husband Gary, Elgin; one son, Curt Morris Jr. and wife Gaylene, Fletcher; two grandchildren: Shane McDonald and wife Vickie, Cresent, and Shannon Walker and husband Eric, Cyril; nine great-grandchildren: Malanda, Shawn, Nichole, Jeffery, Aaron, Denver, Damon, Kursten, and Hayden; three great great-grandchildren: Jade, Jordyn and Annabella; brother; Donnie Clift and wife Rebecca, Lexington, and one brother-in-law; Odie Marsh, Lawton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandson; Curt Morris III and 10 siblings; Earl Clift, Wayne Clift, Glen Clift, Hazel Johnson, Mayme Morton, Ola Clift, Iva Baxter, Doris Marsh, Wilma Acton and Lorine Clift.
She was loved and will be missed by her family and friends.