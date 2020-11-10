Erma F. Willard, age 86, of Lawton passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
Erma was born on October 16, 1934 in Carnegie, Oklahoma to Clyde and Allie Hearn McKinney. She grew up and attended school in Cottonwood and Coalgate before moving to Lawton. She Married William Thomas Willard on January 24th, 1962 in Coalgate, Oklahoma. She supported her husband in every way. Erma attended church at The Church of God. In her free time, she loved visiting and spending time with her family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Allie Hearn McKinney and her siblings, Elmer McKinney, Bo McKinney, Violet Marshall and Ruby Earnhart, Erma is survived by three daughters, Debbie Skinner of Lawton, Kathy Christian of Lawton and Tammy Borden and husband Michael of Lawton; seven grandchildren, Steven Abston, Brandon Abston, Dustin Christian, Melissa James and Husband Cee, Misti Carter, Chaz and wife Jaclyn Borden and Skyla and Husband Joel Santiago and eleven great grandchildren, Hannah Abston, Gracie Faith, Braylen Abston, Michael Porter, Kalob Porter, Zakia Weldon, Makayla Perry, Xavier Weldon, Brody Borden, Bentley Borden, Braxton Borden and Alayna Santiago along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for Erma F. Willard will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, Marty Sheffield and J.O. Howard will be officiating the service, interment will follow at Sunset Memorial gardens under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.
The family will have a visitation on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Whiner-Huddleston.
