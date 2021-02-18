Erin Jo (Elsener) Gober born July 2, 1959, died peacefully with her family by her side on Feb. 12, 2021, in Stillwater. A private service for the family will be held at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Frederick, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. A memorial service in Stillwater will be held later in the summer.
Erin was born in Frederick, to Fred and Joan Elsener and grew up in the small town of Tipton. Erin was blessed to be surrounded by two older brothers, many cousins, aunts, uncles, and so many dear friends throughout her childhood. Erin graduated from Tipton High School in 1977. After high school, Erin went to Stillwater to start college at Oklahoma State University, but her heart took her back to Tipton and she married Randy Gober on Sept. 28, 1979. Erin completed her Elementary Education degree at Cameron University in 1982 before giving birth to their first child, Ashley, in October of that year. Motherhood agreed with Erin and she and Randy welcomed their son, Trent, in May of 1984.
Erin taught at Tipton Elementary School from 1985 to 1992 before moving to Stillwater. Erin began with Stillwater Public Schools in 1992 and spent her years teaching at Skyline and most of her career at Sangre Ridge Elementary. Erin’s dedication and love for teaching is evident in the many students she taught over the years. Her love was recognized when she received Sangre Ridge’s Teacher of the Year award in 2017. One of Erin’s favorite stories was when one of her former 1st grade students told her when she grew up, she was going to have a baby and name her “Ms. Gober.”
Erin had a joy for life! She enjoyed trips with Marlie Black and many adventures with her “Tribe.” Erin’s love for reading was evident in her personal life, with her students at school, and through many of hours snuggling and reading with her grandchildren. She shared her love of the song, “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” with almost everyone she met to the point that anyone that knows her, knows how big her hippo collection is. Erin grew up in the Tipton First United Methodist Church where she said she had some of her fondest memories there. She later moved her membership to Stillwater First United Methodist.
Erin is survived by her mother, Joan Elsener of Stillwater; children: Ashley (Clint) Bobo of Fraser, Colorado; Trent Gober, of Vici; and grandchildren: Calleigh and Ridge Bobo of Fraser, Colorado; brothers: Kent (Pat) Elsener of Stillwater and Steve (Sally) Elsener of Guthrie; sister-in-law, Sharon Gober of Stillwater, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Gober and father, Fred Elsener.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Erin’s name to the Stillwater Public Education Foundation at P.O. Box 286, Stillwater, OK 74076-0286 or online at spef.stillwaterschools.com. Cards with stories of Erin are encouraged to be sent to the family: Ashley Bobo, P.O. Box 727, Fraser, CO 80442. An online guestbook is available at, www.jacksonfuneral.net, in memory of Erin Jo Gober.