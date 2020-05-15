Erika Messer born April 21, 1940 in Windisch – KaKamnitz, Sudetenland Czechoslowsakei to Ernst and Maria Bendel. She passed to heaven on May 8, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma, she was 80 years, 17 days old.
Funeral service will be 10:00 Am Monday May 18, 2020 at Grace Fellowship Church, officiated by Pastor Josh Trueblood. A Private burial will be at Post Cemetery Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Visitation will be Friday May 15 and Saturday May 19 from 9:00- 5:00 at Winery-Huddleston.
She attended school in Heegheim, Hessen Germany. After graduation employed by a bakery in Langenselbold. Later she worked for Nordsee Fish Store at Hanau and Honeywell electronic at Maintal, Germany. In West Virginia worked as a nurse aid for American Red Cross. When moved to Oklahoma employed by Child Development Center at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. She enjoyed cooking, sewing pillowcases for soldiers and friends. Playing with her beloved loyal dog, Sammy.
She met the love of her life Billy Jo Messer at Hanau, Germany in 1962 when he was stationed there while in United States Army. He learned German very quickly to communicate with Erika. Erika came to the United States, Billy Jo hometown in West Virginia, meeting his mother Jewel while he still stationed afar. He joined her shortly there after they married February 8, 1964. While Billy Jo was gone on an Army tour Erika studied for her citizenship and received April 29, 1966.
She’s friendly, outgoing and never met a stranger and a very lovable person.
Erika is survived by her dog Sammy, Lawton, Oklahoma; sisters: Ilse Neun, Jutta and Erhand Sahana, Germany, Brothers: Bernd and Monica Bendel; Roland and Erna Bendel; Harald and Anette Bendel all of Germany. Nieces: Michaela and Christian Bohn; Martina Hunt; Birgit and Ridiger Dietrich and Tanja and Philipp Zander all of Germany. Nephews: Thomas and Agnieszka Bendel; Sebastian and Jasmin Bendel; and Timo Schana all of Germany. & great nieces and 5 great nephews. A host of many friends worldwide
Erika was preceded in death by her husband Billy Jo Messer, her parents Ernst & Maria Bendel and in-laws James and Jewel Messer.