Visitation Information for Erika Messer, 80, Lawton, will be May 15th and 16th from 9:00 – 5:00 at Whinery-Huddleston.
Mrs. Messer died May 8, 2020.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 13, 2020 @ 4:43 am
Visitation Information for Erika Messer, 80, Lawton, will be May 15th and 16th from 9:00 – 5:00 at Whinery-Huddleston.
Mrs. Messer died May 8, 2020.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.