Funeral service for Erika Elsbeth Besa will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Erika Elsbeth Besa, 81, Lawton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at her home in Lawton. She was born Oct. 31, 1940, to Karl and Martha Staub in Birkenstadt, Germany. She studied nursing at Tuttlingen University in Germany and upon moving to Oklahoma worked in the ICU at Comanche County Memorial Hospital for several years. She married Arturo Besa on Feb. 6, 1984. Erika and Arturo enjoyed their iris garden, traveling, local and state politics, as well as many volunteer activities, most notably with the Allied Liaison Officers program at Fort Sill. Art and Erika opened their home and hearts to numerous international military officers and their families for many years. Erika was also a faithful volunteer at local nursing homes bringing her beloved Chihuahua Ferdel, the therapy dog with her. She also volunteered countless hours at Reynolds Army Community Hospital, the American Legion Auxiliary, several veterans organizations, and she was a Court Appointed Special Advocate.
She is survived by daughters: Teresa Abram (Thomas) of Lawton; Patricia Hildebrandt (Kevin) of Fayetteville, NC; Meagan Oberrender (Daniel); Ashley Spencer (Randal); Samantha Bazan (Mauro), and great-grandchildren: Braxton, Maverick, Bexley, Ava, Braedon, Alexis, Callie, Cheyenne, Chandler, Nayeli, Isla, Rowan, Avery, Taryn, and Ethan. She is also survived by many dear friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.