Erick Jerome Berry Jr. knocked and God answered on July 20, 2021. Although Erick has left us too soon, he left his mark on this world. He was full of joy and endless energy. Erick was known for his million-dollar smile that could light up any room, even when he was being ornery. He loved to make people laugh and always had something funny to say. Erick was silly and playful; he could be seen dancing and joking through the halls at school, all the way to the football field. He loved all things sports and playing on his PlayStation. Erick enjoyed eating at his favorite restaurants and had a love for hot chips and ranch. While his family and friends are mourning his loss, they are also rejoicing at the big, loving, beautiful life he lived.
Erick is survived by his mother Vanessa Short-Mallory; father, Erick Berry, Sr.; siblings: Eyanna, Cameron and Avianna Berry; Z’marianna Patterson; Raven; Lashasha and Mar’tavion Johnson; grandparents, Derek and Carolyn Berry; Antonia and Yvonne Smith and Trent Short Sr.; great-grandmother, Incha Smith; Marcus Johnson; aunts: Contessa; Tasha; Loretta (Robert); Judy (Charles); Denece; Sierra; Destiny; TaeMi; Mercedies; KumCha; Tonya; and uncles: Trent Jr.; Lee; Howard; and Edward. Erick had a host of aunts and uncles, cousins and other loving relatives and special friends.
Erick is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Clyde and Erma Short; uncles: Clyde Jr.; James and Sam; and aunts: JerryAnn and Esther Short.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be held at New Hope Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021. Donations can be made to the Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home in Erick’s honor.