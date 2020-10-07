Funeral Mass for Eric Alejandro Cabrera will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Lawton with Rev. Philip Seeton, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Eric Cabrera, 35, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Lawton. He was born April 25, 1985 in La Piedad, Michoacan, Mexico. He was the youngest child of Luis Cabrera Ayala and Isabel Gutierrez. Eric came to the United States as a teen and earned his GED. He got his license as a truck driver and worked for the City of Lawton for a year before starting his work in the restaurant business. He proudly started at the bottom and worked his way up to manager. He and Isa Morales married February 27, 2010 in Lawton. He opened Cali Burrito in Lawton in 2011 and later he and Isa opened the Cali Burrito in Duncan in 2014. Eric also loved to support his children and volunteer in the community. He enjoyed his children, being with Isa, dancing, singing and laughing.
Eric is survived by his two children, Remmy Ray Cabrera and Erica Cabrera, his parents Luis Cabrera Ayala and Isabel Gutierrez, his siblings, Refugio Cabrera, Fausta Cabrera, Luis Cabrera, Javier Cabrera, Gonzalo Cabrera, Miguel A. Cabrera and Maria E. Cabrera.
