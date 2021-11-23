Funeral for Enrique Santiago, 67, Lawton, will be Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at 10 a.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

Mr. Santiago died Nov. 18, 2021.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.

Interment will be at Highland Cemetery.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com