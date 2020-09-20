Emzy Earl Roundtree 60, Born 9in Charleston S.C. passed on September 13 2020. He never met a stranger. He had a humble heart. He will be sincerely missed. He is survived by his 2 daughters Freda Roundtree-Jackson and Latrisha Roundtree ,grand daughters Dehja Jackson,LaNya Williams, Rayne Jackson. His sister Ann, brother Charles 4 nephews and a niece. Several great nieces and nephews There will be no service.
