Funeral for Emmitt Dwight Unsell, 77, Lawton will be Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, inurnment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Mr. Unsell died Sept. 27, 2021.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com

Recommended for you