LAWTON — Funeral services for Emma Nadine Lankster, age 95, were held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Union Baptist Church (1601 Charles Whitlow Avenue), Lawton, OK, with Rev. Willie J. Tiller, Jr., Pastor, officiating.

Emma Lankster transitioned on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Lawton. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, OK, under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Services—Lawton. If you are going to attend the committal service on Fort Sill Post, please arrive at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service at 10:15 a.m. We will leave in procession to the Post Cemetery.

