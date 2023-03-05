LAWTON — Funeral services for Emma Nadine Lankster, age 95, were held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Union Baptist Church (1601 Charles Whitlow Avenue), Lawton, OK, with Rev. Willie J. Tiller, Jr., Pastor, officiating.
Emma Lankster transitioned on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Lawton. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, OK, under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Services—Lawton. If you are going to attend the committal service on Fort Sill Post, please arrive at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service at 10:15 a.m. We will leave in procession to the Post Cemetery.
She was born July 28, 1927, to David and Gertrude Brown in Okmulgee, OK. She attended Tulsa public schools. She entered into Holy Matrimony to the late First Sergeant Thomas Lankster. This union was blessed with three children. Emma traveled the world as an Army wife and returned to her beloved Oklahoma, where she worked many years at Fort Sill Housing.
Emma loved the Lord giving her life to Christ early in life. She was a lifelong member of Union Baptist Church under Dr. Charles Whitlow, and served faithfully with Parish Fellowship, Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) and the Usher’s Ministry.
Survivors include herr children: Shirley (Pope) Terry of Lawton; Thomas Lankster Jr. (Valerie) of Raleigh, N.C.; her sister, Alma Jones of Tulsa, OK; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a host of nephews and nieces; cousins and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas; her son, Eddie Charles Lankster; her grandson, Kevin Rivers; and her siblings: Earl, Helen, Genobia, James, Monroe, OC, Earnest and Lassie.