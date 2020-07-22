Funeral Service for Emma A. Bomar will be held at 11:00 on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK with Pastor Caleb McDowell officiating.
Emma died on Tuesday July 14, 2020 in Lawton, OK at the age of 85.
She was born on September 18, 1934 in Ansbach, Germany to Karl and Margaret Erhmann. She met and married Bobby Bomar while he was stationed in Germany. After many different duty stations they returned to the Lawton-Fort Sill area to raise their two children Karen and Bobby.
She was a master gardener and loved working in her yard. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cooking, and baking, especially making goodie baskets for her friends and family at Christmas. Her German heritage was important to her and she enjoyed sharing stories from her childhood.
Emma is survived by her Daughter: Karen Gilbreath of Apache,OK; her Son: Bobby Bomar and wife Mary of Lawton, OK; her Grandchildren: Adam Gilbreath and his wife Tamara, Brandan Gilbreath and his wife Jayme, Cortney Sorrell and her husband Tom, all of Apache, OK and Anna Marie Bomar of Lawton, OK; her Great Grandchildren: Averi and Carter Gilbreath, Kasen, Quade, and Haze Gilbreath, Ashlynn, Madilynn, and Winston Sorrell all of Apache, OK and her sister: Erika Bock of Stuttgart, Germany.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Bobby Bomar; her brother: Karl Weidner: her son in law: Mark Gilbreath, and her great granddaughter Charlie Ann Gilbreath.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.