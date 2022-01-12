Funeral service for Emily Gardner will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin McCurdy, Pastor of Westwood Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
The family will greet friends from 6 — 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask while in attendance at the family greeting and at the funeral ceremony.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Emily Gardner, 84, Lawton, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 in Lawton. Emily was born (a twin) on Oct. 13, 1937, in Summit, Mississippi to the late James and Geraldine Nash White. She was the fourth oldest of eight children. Emily loved her childhood. She loved cooking family dinners on Sunday for her family and entertaining. She loved her family, flowers, and sitting outside in her backyard and planting flowers. Emily met Arthur A. Gardner, the love of her life, and later married Oct. 5, 1953 in Magnolia, Mississippi. Emily was the loyal and dedicated Army wife that traveled the world with her family. While in Germany, Emily held her first job at the Main PX, working in customer service. The family settled down and purchased a home in Lawton. Emily began working her way up to supervisor and retiring at Fort Sill at the Main PX in 1999. When Emily’s husband passed away, she became active in the Society of Military Widow’s Association; and other activate organizations which she treasured their friendship and meetings.
Emily was a devoted Christian all her life beginning with her childhood church in Mississippi to her current church home of Westwood Baptist Church in Lawton. Her favorite saying was, “What’s in your heart that’s what is going to get you to Heaven”. Emily always stayed in touch with her family no matter where they were in the world. Now she’s watching over us from Heaven.
Emily was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, William Nash and wife Eliza (Halpin); grandparents, Willie and Eula (Crossley) Nash; parents; husband; sisters: Helen M. White Martine, Bertha White Harlan, brothers: James White Jr., and Harold L. White.
Emily leaves to celebrate her life her children: Rocky A. Gardner and wife Debra of Midwest City; Artherrette Washington and husband Michael of Lawton; Jacky L. Gardner and wife Carol of Lawton; Gerald, Bonny, and Penny Gardner all of Lawton; sisters: Yvonne McMorris (Lawrence-deceased) of Lawton; Bobbie Key (Andrew-deceased) of Gary, Indiana, and Zetta White (Harold-deceased) of Dallas, Texas; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and church family.
The family thanks each of you for your kind words of comfort, acts of kindness, and support during our bereavement. May God’s love and guidance be with you always.
