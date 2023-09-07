Our friends and family lost a young woman so truly wonderful, words do not even begin to do her justice. On Aug. 10, 2023, Emily Elizabeth Reid was called home to God early at the age of 24 due to natural causes. She was a light in so many lives and did so much for everyone around her. At six years old she was helping with the Special Olympics as a volunteer. Not only did she operate the Partnership Club to help those with special needs during her years at school, she would drop everything to help anyone in need. She was an extremely outgoing person, ready to give you the full article as she read it. At Lawton High School, she was heavily involved with Student Council, Key Club, Upward Bound, served as the Assembly Director and tons of other organizations dedicated to making life and day to day procedures easier on the students. Not only was she ready to defend her friends, she was always open to going new places and trying new things. She hated being told “boys only” and would do so amazingly that at the end of the day, everyone would be looking up to her. After high school, she would go on to become a Licensed Phlebotomist, though she never found a clinic to practice at, she was always eager and excited to help people in any way she could. Emily rose up quickly through the ranks and became a Manager at UPS, there she would do amazingly for her time there at the age of 22. At this time, she held three jobs and began a later hobby of collecting crystals as well as gold jewelry. Emily also took up the trade of a pawnbroker, learning a ton about native goods as well as meeting and winning the hearts of everyone that came into Buck’s Pawn. She had a deep love for the spiritual and paranormal, believing that many angels watched over her in different ways. She was ready to tell you the experiences she had and what to be careful of. Or even how to get in touch with your spiritual side. She would want me to mention that she was playing the Video Game Fortnite before it was cool and so massively popular. Without our “New Years Baby” we will have no one to remind us that it’s her birthday before the new year begins. Emily will live in our hearts and minds forever, until the day we meet her again.
A celebration of Emily’s life will be held at the Lovesick Ministries Church located on 1107 SW Summit Avenue, Lawton, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. Any flowers or donations can be sent to Lovesick Ministries or the M.M.I.W. in care of Geneva Hadley. Attendees can dress casually, black is not mandatory.
Emily is survived by her brother Joshua Reid; mother Lisa Reid and father Daniel Reid; grandmothers: Terry Jarvis and Margret Coleman as well as grandfathers: Dennis Jarvis, James Coleman and Mathew Henry; cousins: Mitchell Marohn, Ethan Nation, Lance Bianchini, Trevor Bianchini, Jacob Bianchini, Anthony Bianchini, Ryland Long, Braden Long, Megan Wright, Dalton Coleman, Dylan Coleman, Annabelle Guzman and Rene Guzman. She is also survived by her aunts: Margie Campbell, Amie Dees-Bianchini, Jennifer Campbell, Jennifer Coleman and Tracy Dees-Guzman, as well as uncles: David Bianchini, Brett Reid, Bill Coleman and Kenny Watts and newly her nephews: Roman Marohn, Jayden Swearingjin and Carolyn Marohn.
Emily was preceded in death by her great-grandmothers: Alice Reid, Lucille Wick and Lola Dees, great-aunt Ruthy Morse; grandmother Reva Henry; grandfather Marvin Dees; aunt Michelle Vaughn and cousins Linda Morse and Zachary Bianchini.