Graveside funeral service for Emily A Fordham will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Edward E Davis, Officiant and Rev. Garland Hall Pastor, Barnett Chapel AME Church.
Emily died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 in Dallas, Texas after a brief illness at the age of 87. She was born May 2, 1933, in Mt Pleasant, South Carolina, to Elix and Emily Jenkins. She grew up in Mt Pleasant and was a 1953 graduate of Laing High School. Emily married Frederick Fordham Sr., July 3, 1955.
She had worked for the Lawton Public School System Food Service at MacArthur Junior High School from 1979 to 1996.
Emily was a member of Barnett Chapel AME Church where she served in the Mass Choir, Women’s Missionary Society, Young People’s Director and Senior Usher Board.
She is survived by her three children: Cheryl Ann Factory (Fred), Oklahoma City; Frederick Fordham Jr., Sapulpa; Renata D Thomas, (Christopher, Sr)., Midlothian, Texas; grandchildren: Jeremy Kyle Fordham, Dallas, Texas; Anissa Nicole Hance, Midlothian Texas; Austen DShawn-Fordham Thomas, Abilene, Texas; Christopher II (Shaana), Hampton, Virginia; sisters: Vernell Jenkins, Columbia, South Carolina; Lillian Jenkins, Columbia, South Carolina; Catherine L Walker (Bernard), Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; brothers: William Jenkins and Richard Washington, Mt Pleasant South Carolina. A host of nephews and nieces, special friends whom she loved dearly.