Emeral Wayne Owens Jan 24, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral for Emeral Wayne Owens of Lawton will be 2:00 PM Friday at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Comanche NAtion Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesLawton records its first two homicides of 2020 within 8 hoursLongtime law enforcement officer dies in single car accidentBeloved Lawton Police officer remembered for his heart, humanity, service to communityADA offers up to $60K for new warrant officersSchool custodian accused of drug and alcohol-fueled sexual contact with young teenTwo arrests made in violent weekend incidentsNew south Lawton fire station almost ready to openFormer Lawton priest accused of abuseRescued bald eagle now in recoveryLawton Man Wins McDonald's Employee of the Year CollectionsGreat Plains Winter National Pig Show 2020School Christmas Programs