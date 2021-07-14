Funeral for Elvera F. Collier will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Ricky High, Associate Pastor of Korean Presbyterian Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Lawtonian, Mrs. Elvera Francis Collier, 98, passed away of natural causes Saturday, July 10, 2021, surrounded by family and friends at her home in Lawton.
Elvera was born in San Antonio, Texas to Rudolph and Maudessa (Harris) Perez on Nov. 25, 1922. Elvera was reared in Lawton attending Washington Elementary, Central Junior High, and Lawton High School, graduating in 1941. She continued her education attending Oklahoma Women’s College and Cameron University. Elvera showed a natural talent for song and dance and began performing on stage at Fort Sill at the age of four, competing and winning prizes. Elvera married Merle Collier on March 9, 1941 in Grandfield. Merle passed away Dec. 22, 1987. They spent their married life in Lawton. Elvera was employed as a dental assistant and retired after 23 years from the offices of Doc Collins, DDS and Dr. William Corales, DDS. Elvera gave birth to Larry Eugene Collier on Oct. 23, 1946. Larry would grow up to attend OU and Baylor University becoming a Doctor of Dental Surgery. He would precede her in death on June 8, 1975. Elvera and Merle would adopt Rudessa “Sissy” Collier in December of 1975. Elvera was active in Lawton Public Schools PTA, and the Pioneer Club of Lawton, 1980 club President. Lawton’s former Mayor Wayne Gilley honored her community service with the naming of Lake Ellsworth’s recreation area “Collier’s Landing”. Elvera fulfilled the meaning of “Matriarch” to the Perez and Collier families. Her life reflected her laughter and grace with a sense of humor that combined game playing, teasing, and class that could never be matched.
Elvera was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son; sister, Rudessa L Treadway; brother in-law, Ralph Collier; sister-in-law, Velta Server; nephews: Randy Collier and Tom Server and nieces: Carol Collier and Deon Epperson.
She is survived by daughter, Rudessa “Sissy” Collier-Delluomo and husband Paul; grandsons: Dane Wofford and Matthew Wofford; siblings: Rudy Perez and Lou Perez; nephews and nieces: Lanny Perez; Donnie Woodruff; Jodie Gisinger; Danny Collier; Nancy Teague; Barbara Ann Guardino and Mary Lynn Datum
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com