Elva “Kathy” Elam
Kathy was born in Lawton on March 12, 1948 and passed away on Feb. 6, 2021.
Kathy graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1968. Although she never held a job, she did many things. She would always volunteer, no matter who was asking. She loved doing crossword puzzles, find-a-word puzzles, and could put together a jigsaw puzzle while most of us were still looking at the picture on the box. And she loved anything with butterflies on it.
She lived her entire life in Lawton with the exception of maybe a year, and that was split between Marlow and Colorado. She spent many years at the high-rise until her health forced her into a nursing home, where she passed away.
She was preceded in death by Howard and Vera Hammers, who took her in as their own in her teen years and she was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her adopted sisters: Jodie (Tim) Whittington and Chris (Ray) Ray.
KATHY DID NOT HAVE COVID