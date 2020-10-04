Graveside Service for Elton Neal Quoetone 63 of Mountain View will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday October 6th, 2020 at Saddle Mountain Cemetery under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Mr. Quoetone was born January 19th 1957 in Lawton to Nona Mae Quoetone Kopepassah and entered into rest on Thursday October 1st, 2020. He attended and graduated from Mountain View High School. He excelled as a baseball and basketball athlete. Ne=r. Quoetone is a direct descendent of Longhorn and Pai-Ah-Tay, Pai-Ah-Tay was the daughter of noted Kiowa Chief Set‘ tainte (White Bear). He was alson the great grandson of Gui tone (Jimmy Quoetone) and Be Ko beah. He was a proud member of the Kiowa Tribe.
He is survived by four brothers; Herman “Butch” Tahsequah and wife Linda, Lelbert “Ears” Kopepassah Jr. and wife Tina all of Lawton, Dennis Kopepassah and wife Jackie of Carnegie, Marland Quoetone and one sister Sophia Bertha Taptto and husband Pete all of Lawton.
He is preceded in death by his mother Nona Mae Quoetone Kopepassah. Maternal Grandparents; Horace and Mable Longhorn Quoetone, , Three Aunts; Agnes Quoetone, Blossom Quoetone and Rita Gaddy. Two Uncles; Alfred Jack Quoetone and Landrum Rice “Burley” Quoetone.