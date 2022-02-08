Funeral service for Elton Don Salmon will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma, with the Rev. Mike Keahbone, pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Elton Don Salmon, 85, Lawton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his son’s home in Apache, Oklahoma. He was born Jan. 1, 1937, in Davis, Oklahoma, to Auddie L. “A.L.” and Amanda Myrl (Been) Salmon. Although he was born in Davis, Oklahoma, Don grew up in Lawton and attended Lincoln Elementary, Central Junior High School, Lawton High School, and the University of Oklahoma where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He earned his master’s degree at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma. Don lettered in football and track at Lawton High School and lettered in football at the University of Oklahoma.
Don married the love of his life, Dorothy “Cookie” Sills on Sept. 1, 1961, in Lawton. Both Don and Cookie worked for Lawton Public Schools for many years. Cookie taught at Hoover and MacArthur Junior High School while Don taught and coached at Eisenhower High School. Don was an All-State baseball coach at Eisenhower, coaching baseball, football, and girls’ softball for many years. Don officiated football in Oklahoma for many years and was inducted into the Oklahoma Officials Association Hall of Fame.
Don’s favorite pastime was fishing. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Don is survived by his two sons: Blake Salmon (Rene’) and Scott Salmon; three grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Roger Salmon (Margo).