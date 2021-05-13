Elsie M. (Souza) Lynde died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Hyannis, Massachusetts, surrounded by family, on May 8, 2021, aged 91 and a half.
She is survived by her five children: Raymond Freeman-Lynde of Beverly, Massachusetts; Debra Powell and Douglas Lynde of Hyannis; Barbara Lynde of South Yarmouth, Massachusetts; and Edward Lynde of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts (formerly a long-time resident of Lawton); two younger siblings, Sally Gibbs of Sandwich, Massachusetts; and Frank Souza of Sewell, NJ; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Elsie was born at home on “The Plains” of Barnstable, Massachusetts, on Armistice Day (11/11), 1929. She graduated from Barnstable High School in 1947, and remained in Barnstable until 1953, when she left for Germany with her newborn son to join her husband, Sergeant Raymond Lynde, stationed there. She spent the next 20 years raising her five children as a military spouse, including two years in Lawton, with frequent relocations due to changing duty postings. She and her children returned to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, between postings, and when her husband was stationed in Vietnam and Korea. She lived the last 50 years of her life on the Cape, first in Yarmouth, and then Barnstable.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. The family will celebrate Elsie’s life at a later date.