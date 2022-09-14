Elsie Etsitty Bosin, 75, of Hobart, passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022, at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton. She was born on Jan. 27, 1947 to Bah Litsui and Bob Etsitty in Chinle, Arizona. Elsie grew up on the Navajo reservation and attended school at Nazlini boarding school and later graduated from Fort Wingate High School in New Mexico. After high school she attended college and received her Associates degree in art at Bacone College in Muscogee. From there, she attended Northeastern Oklahoma State University in Tahlequah, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Science. Elsie met the love of her life, Jimmy Pratt Bosin and became a Kiowa captive through marriage on Aug. 2, 1975 in Chinle, Arizona. To this union were born three children: Mildred, James and Sharla. After obtaining her degrees, Elsie, first worked as a physical education teacher in Tee Nos Pos, Arizona until she moved back to Hobart. Once back in Oklahoma, she worked as a teacher’s aide and truancy officer for the Hobart Public Schools. In her later career, she worked for the community action development corporation from which she retired. Elsie was an avid Oklahoma City Thunder fan and could often be seen around downtown Hobart, walking, talking and laughing with those she knew. Her favorite pastime was praising the Lord and helping others. Elsie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children: Sharla Faye Bosin, Hobart, and James Derrick Bosin, Hobart; a grandchild, Titus Benjamin Johnson, Hobart; sister, Charlotte Begay, Chinle, AZ.; brother, Jimmy Etsitty and wife Patty, Chinle, AZ., numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Bah Litsui and Bob Etsitty; husband, Jimmy Pratt Bosin; daughter, Mildred Bosin; siblings: Wilford Etsitty; Eleanor Frances; Elizabeth Etsitty, and John Etsitty, and pets, Swisher and Charlie.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at First American Indian Baptist Church, Hobart. Interment will be at Elk Creek Cemetery, Hobart. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at First American Indian Baptist Church. There will be a wake at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at First American Indian Baptist Church, Hobart.