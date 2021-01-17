Graveside service for Elrod Monoessy Jr. will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Post Oak Cemetery. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Viewing will be Tuesday, Jan. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. COVID regulations are to be upheld. Please wear masks.
Elrod Monoessy Jr., 61, of Lawton, went to his heavenly home on Jan. 14, 2021. He was born and raised in Walters Oklahoma to Elrod “Crutch” Monoessy Sr. and Barbara Jane Ahhaitty. He attended Walters schools and later attended and graduated from Fort Sill Indian school in 1977 where he played golf, baseball and football. He worked as a roughneck/oilfield specialist for Lanex drilling from 1981-1986, served as secretary treasurer for the Comanche Tribe from 1994-1995 and worked alongside Chad Yakeshi for the Comanche tribe’s buffalo program.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Monoessy, of the home, his sons Elrod Monoessy III of Lawton, Scott Kaulaity of Lawton, Gordon Allen Tahquechi of Massachusetts; daughters: Shawna Hawzipta of Lawton and Patricia Ontiveros of Lawton; his grandsons: Oscar, Rhys, Kal, Shane, Jaxson, Nathan, Azariah and Casey Jr.; his granddaughters: Kimberly, Adelita, Kayla, Ioleta, Alannah, Brooklyn, Ariana, Amilia, Mya and Valencia; his sisters: Dobbin Knife Chief, Dorothy Tahah, Florence Starr, Althea Gibson, Wilnetta “Sukie” Monoessy and her companion Gary Don Mitchell; brothers: Neal “Mack” Monoessy, Charles Berkeley Monoessy and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
He was preceed in death by Elrod “Crutch” Monoessy Sr., Barbara Jane Ahhaitty Monoessy, Ruby Mae Woodard, Bill “No Shame” Ahhaitty, Christina Dawn Tahhahwah and Spencer Ray Monoessy.