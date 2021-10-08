Ellis Edward Torralba died unexpectedly at Memorial Hospital on Oct. 4, 2021 at the age of 76. He was the son of Frances (Shirley) and Paul Torralba and was born on Feb. 3, 1945.
Eddie attended school at St. Patrick’s Indian Mission, Lawton and Cement. He was an avid basketball player. His senior year his team won the State Basketball Championship. After High School he worked with his father until he joined the Navy in 1964.
Eddie served, with honor, in the US Navy from Feb. 28, 1964 to Feb. 27, 1968 (4 years) earning the grade of Boatswain Mate Third Class. He completed Boot Training at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Illinois. BM3 Torralba then served aboard the USS Springfield (CLG-7) a Providence-Class guided missile cruiser. The Springfield deployments were in the Atlantic and Mediterranean with their home port in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France located on the French Riviera. Ports of call included the countries of Yugoslavia; Italy; Greece; Turkey; Spain; England; Germany; Czech Republic; Malta; Sweden; Norway; Finland; Algeria; the Netherlands; and Portugal. In February 1966 he was reassigned to the Charleston Naval Station, South Carolina with Mineron 10 aboard Minesweeper Boat 27. His last six months were with Minesweeper Landing, also in Charleston, where he commanded his own boat. His awards include the Good Conduct and National Defense Service medals and the Expert Rifle ribbon.
Eddie worked as a general contractor and was a craftsman in the building trade.
Eddie is survived by his devoted wife, Lorene, of the home in Fletcher; his daughters: Mary April Johnson and Sean and Krystal Schell and husband, Nick; his sons: Ellis Edward Torralba Jr. and wife, Sharlene; Chadwick Edward Torralba and spouse Carl Torralba-Yow, and David Stamper. He was Grandpa to ten grandchildren. Also left behind to cherish his memory are sisters: Delores Bates; Lavonna Klinekole and Connie Farrell and brothers: Richard Torralba and Eugene Torralba. Also, his special Aunt Josephine Guerrero and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be greatly missed by Bandit and Buddy, his two dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Frances Torralba; his sisters: Mary Thorp; Shirley Gregory; Paulette Queen and Judy Torralba and his brothers: Chris Torralba and Kenneth Torralba.
A Celebration of Life honoring Eddie will be held at the Fletcher Christian Church on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m.