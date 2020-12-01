Memorial service for Ellen Kay Cordes, of Lawton will be at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Terry Marsh, of Carriage Hills Christian Church officiating.
She passed away November 29th at home surrounded by her family. She had fought valiantly for many months against pancreatic cancer. Ellen was 70 years old.
Due to Covid restrictions face masks and social distancing are required.
Ellen was born to Bill and Jane (McHenry) Larson on February 2, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas. Bill Larson was a member of the Army Air Corp. Before the family came to settle in Lawton, they lived in numerous places including the Philippines. As a youngster, Ellen was treasured by her parents as their only daughter. She had both an older and younger brother.
Ellen attended St. Mary Catholic School in Lawton until she was a junior when the school closed. While she was at St. Mary’s, she was very involved in school activities. She then went to Lawton High, continued to be active in school activities and as a senior was selected for the inaugural dance and drill team known as the Lawton Highsteppers.
After high school, Ellen attended Cameron College. During this time, she met her future husband Eddy Ben Cordes. After a short courtship, she and Eddy Ben married on Sept 9th, 1969. They had just celebrated their 51st Anniversary. They were delighted to welcome a daughter, Elizabeth and son, Steven to their family.
Besides being a very busy and caring mother to her two children, Ellen worked part time at her family’s car business, Eddie Cordes Dodge, as a receptionist. She was always a caregiver. She attended to her parents for years, and aunts after her parents death. She made certain her younger brother Eddie was cared for. Then as time went on she helped with her special-needs grandson Branden while his parents worked.
Ellen was very proud of her Irish heritage and eventually traveled to Ireland multiple times. She and Eddy made many trips including Europe, Russia, and the Caribbean. They loved Colorado too. Ellen spent many years volunteering for Camp Fire and serving as nurse at Camp C’Andy. She was also a member of Junior Service League and an avid supporter of Lawton Community Theatre. Along with her passion for volunteering, Ellen had a love for all animals, especially dogs.
Ellen will live on in the memory of her family and friends as a lover of music, especially the ‘60s and ‘70s songs. The Beatles were her favorite! She treasured her times with old friends including her classmates of1968 and their experiences together and was instrumental in keeping them connected. Most of all, Ellen will be remembered as a consummate nurturer of all the people who needed her care and attention. “Momma / Nana Ellen” was a mother to all — she was always available and willing to go the extra mile. She will be missed so much by all.
Ellen is survived by her husband Eddy Ben, her son Steven and his wife Angela Cordes of Lawton, and her daughter Elizabeth and her husband Michael Rose of Longmont, Colorado. She had four grandchildren Kye and Branden Cordes and Evan and Ethan Panko. She leaves behind two brothers, Edward Larson of Lawton and Larry and wife Inez Larson of North Little Rock, Arkansas, Eddy’s sister Jean Ann Richard and her husband J.P. of Lawton, and his brother John Cordes and his wife Patricia of Austin, Texas. She is survived by a special cousin Jamie Bower and her husband Bob of Lawton. She also is survived by her nephews and nieces; David, Michael, Ann, Megan, Beth, and Claire.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents Jane and Bill Larson and her in-laws Eddie and June Cordes; as well as her sister-in-law, Sue Cordes in 2005.
